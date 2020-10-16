GIL Automation appointed as Siemens' value added reseller

To strengthen automation portfolio in Nigeria, Siemens has appointed GIL Automation, a long-standing partner to Siemens, as a value added reseller in Nigeria

The Siemens Approved Partner Programme offers a comprehensive combination of Siemens products and value-add services. This is embedded in a distribution business model, which is and remains a vital pillar in our go-to-market strategy, through the globally mobilised Siemens Digital Industries (DI) Value Added Reseller Programme.

“Nigerian customers need a global technology partner with local customer services, local inventory, systems upgrade and field services capabilities in order to aid their digitalisation strategy and improved plant availability. This strengthened partnership with Siemens aims to meet these aspirations through innovative products and solutions from Siemens,” explained Lawal Gbolahan, managing director at GIL Automation.

Siemens Digital Industries is an innovation and technology leader in industrial automation and digitalisation. In close cooperation with its partners and customers, it is the driving force for the digital transformation in the discrete and process industries. In order to meet these growing needs for flexibility, speed and productivity – and to achieve greater environmental efficiency – intelligent production is a must.

Ralf Leinen, senior vice-president for Siemens Digital Industries, southern and eastern Africa, added, “Together with our partners we provide a complete range of services in the field of automation and drive technology, ranging from the design and engineering of automation solutions, to the supply of products and components to repair and service. We greatly value the partnership with GIL Automation as an extension to our Digital Industries business, and we have full confidence that they will deliver on our joint market strategy, thereby attracting new business opportunities to further entrench industry in Nigeria. GIL will receive the necessary engineering support and service from the South African team to deliver on this expertise.”