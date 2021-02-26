Honeywell and Idemia form alliance to develop intelligent building offering

Created: Friday, 26 February 2021 08:24

Honeywell and IDEMIA have formed a strategic partnership to create and cultivate an intelligent building ecosystem that provides a more seamless and enhanced experience for operators and occupants alike

The alliance is set to integrate Honeywell’s security and building management systems with IDEMIA’s biometric-based access control systems to create frictionless, safer and more efficient buildings.

The Honeywell and IDEMIA alliance is intended to design solutions that will allow occupants to easily and securely have contactless engagement with a building – from vehicle recognition at the car park and automatic elevator calls to biometric-based access and personalised conference room settings.

With a focus on security and data privacy, these next-generation solutions will provide occupants with a safer, more efficient and more enjoyable experience that will help building owners attract tenants.

“We recognise that our customers need to deliver business outcomes like managing complex security requirements and providing healthier, more productive environments,” said Manish Sharma, vice-president, chief technology and chief product officer for Honeywell Building Technologies.

“By working with IDEMIA we will create an intelligent building ecosystem that better addresses our customers’ major challenges and drives their desired outcomes. Whether it’s a commercial office building, a hospital or an airport, we have the ability to change the way people experience and interact with buildings for the better.”

In a statement, Honeywell stated that it will work with IDEMIA to deliver more powerful integrations through aligned product creation and joint product roadmaps. The integrated offerings will allow building operators to respond rapidly and effectively to alarms or incidents by providing an incident workflow package that allows standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be configured, reducing compliance exceptions, security risks and response times.