Juba Express, WorldRemit launch international payments to Somalia

Created: Friday, 04 September 2020 10:29

JubMoney trnasfer services Juba Express and payments company WorldRemit have partnered to provide Somalis with the opportunity to receive money from family and friends in 40+ countries around the globe

These countries included the UK, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Europe.

According to the World Bank, around two million Somalis in the diaspora send an estimated US$1.4bn in remittances annually to Somalia. The inflow contributes to 24% of Somalia’s gross domestic product, which is a vital lifeline for many Somalis who rely on support for their basic needs such as food, shelter, education, health services and to sustain their small businesses.

Ali Rashid, business development manager, Juba Express, said, “Somalis can remit home with ease and know that they are helping their families and friends to create new opportunities in all that is important to each family member, said Ahmed Tani, country manager Somalia, WorldRemit. Additionally, this will accelerate digital growth in remittances.”

The WorldRemit payment platform enables customers to digitally send money to Somalia 24/7 at their convenience, quickly and securely via the WorldRemit app or online through their website.

To benefit from this service, recipients do not need a smartphone and can collect their money at various Juba Express cash pick-up locations across Somalia.

WorldRemit recommends downloading the latest version of the app from Google Play or the app store for existing customers. Upon updating the app, customers can then select Somalia as the destination to send money to, choose how much they want to send, add the recipient and complete the transaction.