Kwik Delivery expands delivery service to four-wheels vehicles in Nigeria

Created: Tuesday, 02 March 2021 08:43

Kwik Delivery, a B2B delivery platform focusing on providing reliable delivery services inside large Nigerian cities by connecting riders and customers, is expanding its app-based breakthrough delivery service to four-wheels delivery vehicles including the vehicles such as hatchbacks, pick-ups, SUV, vans and small trucks up to five tons

“Many of our customers have expressed the need to use our platform to deliver large items or merchandises that do not fit in a bike’s cargo box,” explained Romain POIROT-LELLIG, founder and CEO of Kwik Delivery.

“By enlarging its platform to these new larger types of vehicles, the Kwik platform becomes the first full-stack last-mile delivery platform in Nigeria.”

Using the Kwik Delivery app, customers can request a delivery vehicle track their shipment in real time and benefit from many additional vehicles. The four-wheels vehicle can be booked for a same day delivery or for any future date and loaders can be requested as well. Kwik Delivery is vetting the vehicles and drivers and ensures consistent quality of service. It also provides goods in transit insurance.

According to the company, the Kwik platform is open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State and Abuja. The Kwik Delivery app is available on iOS and Android. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS.