Kwik Delivery launches delivery service in Abuja

Created: Wednesday, 17 March 2021 16:42

A B2B delivery partner, Kwik Delivery Service is expanding fast delivery service in Abuja with its app-based delivery solution and four-wheel delivery vehicles to its customers

The aim is to enable businesses and government agencies to acquire better productivity and optimise logistical cost in Africa.

Yinka OLAYANJU, cofounder and chief operating officer of Kwik Delivery, stated that Abuja holds a demand for strong delivery of goods and services. Customers can avail themselves of a delivery vehicle and can track their shipment using the Kwik Delivery App. Kwik Delivery also dispenses goods in transit insurance.

Romain POIROT-LELLIG, founder and CEO of Kwik Delivery, said that the dynamic delivery platform of Kwik is a catalyst for organisational business growth. Kwik Delivery aims to provide an on-demand delivery platform to link African businesses to self-standing delivery riders dubbed Kwiksters. This platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State and Abuja. The delivery app is available on iOS and android. It is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS.