Kwik Delivery unveils Kwik Bag 2.0 isothermal bags

Created: Monday, 28 June 2021 06:14

Kwik Delivery has launched Kwik Bag 2.0 isothermal bags to replace the first-generation delivery bags used by Kwik Delivery bike riders since its launch in 2019

They are introduced to make deliveries much safer as well as increase carrying capacity of bikes.

The Kwik 2.0 bags can carry up to 40kg of load as against the 25kg capacity of the previous bags. Zippers on the bag are covered with protective flaps to safe-guard delivery packages against water leaks from rainfall while in transit. More interestingly, the bags are designed to keep the temperature (hot or cold) of parcels up to six hours while in transit.

Meanwhile, Kwik’s platform ensures parcels delivery within two hours of pick-up in Lagos and 1 hour in Abuja.

“With this new Kwik 2.0 bag, customers can move even more merchandises around Lagos with just-in time effectiveness and complete peace of mind knowing, as before, that the condition of their goods are intact irrespective of the temperature or weather,” said Yinka Olayanju, chief operating officer of Kwik Delivery.

Since its launch in 2019, Kwik Delivery has firmly established itself as an enabler of digital transformation for merchants in Nigeria, creating strong value-added SaaS services critical to the deployment and growth of e-commerce.