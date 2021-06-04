Mastercard and Telda launch Egypt’s first-of-its-kind money app

Mastercard has announced a partnership with Telda, Egypt’s payment app, with an aim to promote the country’s digital transformation and bring Egypt closer to its vision of becoming a digital economy, particularly benefiting new segments through an innovative consumer experience

Mastercard is expected to enable Telda to issue prepaid cards to its customers and facilitate transactions through Mastercard’s payment processing services.

The Telda App aims to offer users a number of features such as sending and receiving money. Customers will be able to move funds in a few simple steps. Users will also be able to control their prepaid account with money management features that allow them to stay on top of their finances with simplicity and ease.

“This milestone further promotes the digital transformation of the Egyptian economy and allows us to offer consumers a secure, convenient and seamless experience for their payment transactions from the comfort of their own homes,” said Mohamed Assem, country manager Egypt, Mastercard.

“Telda is a financial brand built for Millennials and GenZ to deliver a more efficient banking experience. We are bringing a better way to manage money in an alternative to the traditional payment system. Telda is changing the way people feel about and make payments – it simply is the first money app in Egypt,” said Ahmed Sabbah, co-founder and CEO, Telda.

As the measures of the pandemic continue to shape how businesses operate with a particular focus on the adoption of technology and the need for tech-savvy solutions, digital platforms are on the rise, quickly expanding to new markets and regions.

Digital payment platforms represent an alternative to traditional banking services by offering a virtual system with the same range of products and services, either through an online platform or a mobile app, so customers won’t ever need to visit a branch.

Through this partnership, Mastercard aims to emerge as a leading technology provider and enabler for almost all digital first-use cases. Along with its Fintech partners, Mastercard is continuing to reshape the face of digital payments and virtual banking across the region.