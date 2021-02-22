MDXi leads energy efficiency and environmental sustainability

MDXi, West Africa’s largest carrier-neutral data centre and a fully owned subsidiary of MainOne focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emission in its quest to promote sustainable development

The need to maintain equilibrium between human development and preservation of the environment has brought huge focus on carbon footprint and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions management. Globally, a considerable number of environmentally responsible firms are becoming more mindful of their carbon footprint and the impact it has on the communities in which they operate.

MDXi, a primary provider of colocation and data center services to organisations across West Africa, has implemented policies that have significantly reduced its carbon footprint in its facilities.

In an interview, Gbenga Adegbiji, MDXi chief operating office, stated, “In January 2021, MDXi recorded 100% availability of supply from the national grid through the Eko Electric Distribution Company (EKEDC). This excellent availability record meant the company did not have to run any of our four heavy duty generating sets, thereby saving a huge amount of carbon emissions, and contributing our own quota to the environment. The availability means stability of all facility equipment and more peace of mind for our customers aside from the added benefit of reducing carbon footprint.”

He further explained, “The company has started to reap the full benefits of its green power initiatives embarked upon some years ago with an investment of close to US$1mn in direct connection of its Lekki Data Centre to the national grid in order to enjoy 100% power availability from the grid.”

“As a market leader in Data Center solutions, MDXi ensures that energy efficiency and environmental sustainability is a major aspect of our centers, like the upcoming Lekki 2 and Sagamu Data Centers and the new Appolonia (Accra) Data Centre which received its Tier III design certifications and will be ready for commissioning in a couple of weeks,” Adegbiji added.