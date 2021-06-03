Millicom signs agreements to conclude Africa divestiture programme

Created: Thursday, 03 June 2021 07:18

Millicom International Cellular SA (Millicom) has signed agreements for the sale of its operations in Tanzania and for its stake in the AirtelTigo joint venture in Ghana

Once closed, the transactions will complete Millicom’s multi-year plan to divest its African operations and focus on its Latin America markets.

In Tanzania, Millicom has agreed to sell its entire operations to a consortium led by Axian, a pan-African group that was part of the consortium that acquired Millicom’s operations in Senegal in 2018.

In Ghana, Millicom along with its joint venture partner, Bharti Airtel Limited, have signed a definitive agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo to the Government of Ghana. Millicom will take a US$25mn charge as a result of this agreement.

Millicom CEO, Mauricio Ramos, commented, “Today Tigo is a leading provider of broadband services to consumers, businesses and governments in Latin America, where penetration and data speeds remain low by the standards of more mature markets. Through our investment-led strategy, we are bringing reliable high-speed mobile and fixed broadband to the communities we serve in the region.”

Financial details were not disclosed, and completion of each transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.