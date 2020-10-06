Mukuru, WorldRemit partner to further expand remittance service into Southern Africa

Mukuru and WorldRemit have announced a partnership to expand their cash remittance collaboration to Zambia, South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi and Botswana

Partnership expansion is the latest move by both companies to improve the delivery of financial services to customers by combining their strengths and leveraging their capabilities and resources.

As a result of the company’s collaboration, customers will always benefit from guaranteed cash, and there will be no cash-out charges on cash collections for recipients. Until now, customers who received mobile wallet payments in partner countries such as Zambia would normally pay a cash-out fee when withdrawing cash from a mobile wallet. Now, when a WorldRemit customer sends cash to the recipient in Zambia, and the recipient collects the transfer at the Mukuru booth, the recipient will pay no fee at all.

Since the partnership was launched in June 2020, WorldRemit said that customers in more than 50 countries, including the UK, the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Europe, have been able to send money to their loved ones in Zimbabwe who need financial resources as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Beneficiaries can collect their WorldRemit remittances at any of Mukuru’s 150+ orange booths and multiple branches located in rural and peri-urban areas across Zimbabwe.

The cash pick-up service operates six days a week, and customers will not have to endure long queues. They can collect their money quickly and safely.

Andy Jury, CEO, Mukuru, said, “This is yet another step in growing our vision of providing our customers with financial services that are easily accessible and convenient. Through this partnership, we have an opportunity to make remittance payments accessible to WorldRemit customers in remote areas through our extended booth network. We also guarantee cash availability at our booths with zero charges to the recipient when they collect their cash, so the recipient receives the full remittance sent to them.”