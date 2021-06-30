NCBA Bank: Investing in technology to offer inclusive financial services

Created: Wednesday, 30 June 2021 13:07

NCBA Bank has adopted an ambitious project with Huawei through its partner MuRong Technology to build a next generation core banking system

Mobile technology has stood out as a key driver, to bridge the financial services gap, with more than 1.1 billion out of the 1.7 billion persons without access to a bank account owning a mobile phone.

Nairobi has stood out as a hub for innovation and strategic use of mobile technology. People from all walks of life can access traditional banking services such as savings and credit using their mobile phones on the M-Shwari platform. Established eight years ago by NCBA Bank and Safaricom, M-Shwari has empowered millions of customers across Kenya by enabling real-time access to financial services for its over 35 million users.

Huawei and MuRong Technology focused on NCBA Bank's needs by conducting a comprehensive analysis of the bank's services. MuRong delivered a next generation digital core banking system in November 2020. The solution included migrating the services of 80 million small deposit and loan accounts as well as consumer loan accounts, which allowed the new system to provide better services with increased capabilities and performance.

Built on a distributed Development and Operations (DevOps) framework, the next generation digital core banking system provides agile and robust technical support for NCBA Bank's digital financial services. Ensuring stable systems running is the underlying private cloud platform and distributed financial service system.

Huawei's private cloud platform facilitates centralised resource management and flexible provisioning; while Gauss Database (GaussDB) supports night reports and complex queries, cutting the expenditure of traditional databases. High-reliability and high-performance OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage helps customers quickly roll out services. At the same time, the distributed financial services system can scale horizontally, process highly concurrent requests, and eliminate any Single Point Of Failure (SPOF).

M-Shwari core banking system opens up a world of possibilities for NCBA.