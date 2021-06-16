Opera launches Hype chat service in South Africa, Zambia and Ghana

Opera has announced the launch of its dedicated chat service Hype, built into the Opera Mini mobile web browser, in South Africa, Zambia and Ghana

With Hype, Opera aims to redefine the concept of mobile browsers, providing users with a personalised, engaging browsing experience that enables seamless chatting, surfing and sharing – without compromising speed or driving increased data consumption.

Hype is the first African-inspired chat service built into a mobile browser, allowing users to easily set up an account and start chatting with secure end-to-end encryption right away. This means users can now browse the web, chat with friends, and share self-created memes, stickers and GIFs with other Hype users, all in one app.

With this integration, Opera Mini becomes the first major browser in the world to integrate a social component that keeps users connected to the ones that matter the most. This unique and innovative blend is something that no other mobile browser in the Google Play Store offers.

"Hype is an original instant messaging service from Opera, designed for the new generation of African internet users to elevate the traditional browsing experience and make it more engaging. With Opera Mini and a Hype account, Africans can enjoy a browsing and chatting ecosystem tailored to their needs," said Jørgen Arnesen, executive vice-president mobile browsers at Opera.

"Hype bridges cultures from Sub-Saharan Africa with mobile technology, as the world's first African-inspired chat service."

Hype was first launched in 2021 in Kenya as a pilot market, and it is already showing impressive results with more than 400k activations and more than 10,000 invites to join Hype per day. This launch was one facet of Opera's emphasis on investing and growing its digital ecosystem in Africa, with the goal of bringing more people online.