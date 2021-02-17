Paratus Botswana’s solution for the new normal

Created: Wednesday, 17 February 2021 06:03

Paratus Botswana has unveiled a solution that takes account of several elements, including remote working, data storage and information security, thus providing fast turnaround and uninterrupted connectivity for businesses

Shawn Bruwer, managing director of Paratus Botswana, said, “We have several enterprise customers who see the value to their business of a single service provider because they have a single point of contact, full accountability and a set of guarantees that would be impossible to achieve with multiple service providers.”

When considering an independent network, one needs to ensure they guarantee enough capacity on multiple diverse routes to accommodate a host of services from a single network – one that is secure and backed up by robust infrastructure to guarantee uptime. How a single network provider helps business to be in control?

Risk: Businesses believe that redundancy is achieved when you appoint different service providers to offer back up connectivity, only to realise that the same infrastructure is being shared among them. A network provider like Paratus, which owns and manages its own infrastructure and through its extensive diverse network routing will enable businesses to enjoy an “always-on” connection with guaranteed uptime.

Security: Too many providers that have access to the same network pose a significant security risk. Having one dedicated network provider allows a business to have a single point of contact and a managed secure solution.

Complexity and control: The frustration that comes with finding the root cause of a network issue can cost a business time and money when multiple service providers are going in circles, avoiding ownership of network faults resulting in delayed resolution.

Optimised network management: An expert network provider that manages a business’s full network portfolio can evaluate performance of individual network elements and provide recommendations that will improve connectivity. Paratus can manage the switch between various mediums to ensure zero disruption, which is not easily achieved when using multiple providers.

Economy: Multiple service providers each charge for their services as if theirs were the primary service, increasing network costs at a time when every cent counts. Using a single provider, such as Paratus, allows a business to keep secondary or redundant services on a standby fee, thus providing a saving to the bottom line.

Bruwer added, “Your network is your business lifeline - it is a core service that is fundamental to business success. It matters; and it is why we provide an array of solutions including Internet, cloud hosting, voice and satellite solutions, structured cabling, and Wi-Fi, as well as expert service support.”