Polarium signs deal with ATC Africa to build a factory in South Africa

Created: Wednesday, 16 June 2021 07:27

American Tower Corporation (ATC) has signed a multimillion-dollar lithium-ion battery bulk purchase agreement with Polarium, which will support a new energy storage manufacturing plant in South Africa while securing thousands of lithium-powered backup solutions for ATC’s Africa markets over the next few years

Once established, the new factory will be able to produce about 100,000 batteries per year, with the flexibility to expand to 300,000 batteries per year. The first orders from the factory can be placed in the first half of 2022.

“With this deal, we also strengthen our presence in sub-Saharan Africa. The production in our new factory will be in line with our sustainability goal of being carbon neutral by 2030,” said Stefan Jansson, founder and CEO of Polarium.

Polarium will now have production on three continents – North America, Africa and Asia – which strengthen its supply chain even further. The company is currently evaluating possible locations in South Africa for the new factory. Around 200 to 300 people will be directly employed in the factory, and equally as many sub-contractors are needed.

Since 2017, Polarium has been helping ATC’s African subsidiary to minimise greenhouse gas emissions and its overall carbon footprint as it transitions away from diesel fuel as the primary fuel source at its sites to energy storage built on lithium-ion battery technology.