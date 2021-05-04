Rosatom announces winners of ‘Atoms Empowering Africa’ video competition

Rosatom has announced the winners of the 6th Annual “Atoms Empowering Africa” Online Video Competition at the special online awards ceremony

During the competition, the participants were encouraged to post their videos on Facebook to explore nuclear technologies and how these technologies could be utilised to benefit their region. It could be a video about how nuclear technologies can assist in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in Africa, how nuclear technologies can help developing countries industrialise, how non-power related nuclear science and technology can benefit the country or community or another related subject.

This year the winners of the competition are: team of George Davis Bilali, student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and technology in Ghana from Tanzania, together with his counterparts Alyaa Mahmoud Ibrahim Awad from Egypt and Fati Aruna Akoriko from Ghana; Mostafa Omran, Master student of the African Center of Excellence in future energies and electrochemical systems in Egypt; Noоmen Noоmen, student and communication manager at Panorama short film in Tunisia.

Jury members were delighted with range and type of videos this year. That’s why Rosatom decided to establish a special prize for best collaboration that will go to three more participants: team of Munachimso Oguine together with Oguine Jane and Oguine Ozioma, students of the National Open University of Nigeria. A special prize for extraordinary creativity and video content was awarded to Wissem Dallali, young professional from Tunisia.

All winners will be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Russia, where they will get the opportunity to visit several of the country’s world-renowned tourist attractions as well as various nuclear institutions and advanced nuclear facilities. The trip will be arranged in compliance with epidemiologic restrictions imposed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohamed Emara, CEO and founder of Influence Communications, said, “A large number of videos which were sent by participants shows that the youth of Africa are really eager and passionate to achieve sustainable development goals to solve those problems which are in the countries, beginning from pressing medical problems to the climate change problem.”

According to Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom in the Central and South Africa, nuclear technologies are the heart of many innovations from which Africa and the world can derive big benefits.