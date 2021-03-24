Smart Africa partners with Intel Corporation for AI capacity building

Created: Wednesday, 24 March 2021 07:33

Smart Africa, under its capacity building arm, the Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) has partnered with Intel Corporation to hold a capacity building workshop on artificial intelligence that will empower African public sector decision makers on emerging technologies

The aim is to drive informed policymaking, foster the growth of the digital economy and promote national competitiveness.

The workshop is part of the “Digital Readiness for Leaders” programme spearheaded by Intel which targets policymakers responsible for designing, developing, and deploying emerging technology-based solutions. The session was held from the 15-19 March 2021 and engaged in technology considerations for security in AI and the importance of data.

“This partnership is premised on the understanding that digital growth should be underpinned by strong and informed decision making. Capacity building for decision makers is a critical element through which we build towards a single digital market for Africa,” said Lacina Koné, Smart Africa’s CEO and director-general.

Artificial intelligence is deemed crucial to digital and economic transformation. AI could increase global GDP by US$15.7 trillion by 2030, creating the need for policymakers to understand its benefits and risks to promote responsible AI that leads to sustainable economic growth.

This capacity-building session comes at an opportune moment when Africa is experiencing significant technology adoption amid growing interest by tech giants in the African market.

“There is a need for enabling policies that will unlock investments into Africa’s tech sector and facilitate skills development mainly for Africa’s growing young population. Educating and empowering government leaders on emerging technologies to drive informed policymaking and expand digital readiness for all is of utmost importance,” said Sven Beckmann, Intel’s emerging markets director for government and education.

This is part of series of capacity building initiatives that will be carried out by SADA throughout the year with the ultimate aim to accelerate digital transformation on the continent.