STL wins US$100mn deals in Africa and the Middle East

Created: Tuesday, 09 March 2021 08:24

STL has announced major new deals and extensions to current engagement with leading telcos in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA)

Since mid-2020, Tier 1 MEA telcos are investing heavily in building digital networks. STL has been expanding its presence in the region with their fully 5G ready Opticonn and Software Solutions. STL's unique end-to-end solutions enables customers to build 5G hyperscale networks at a fast pace with lower long-term Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). These multi-year, multi-million dollar deals range from optical connectivity solutions to network solutions.

One large scale deal is with a leading Telco in the UAE to advance its 5G, 4G and FTTx network infrastructure through STL's Opticonn Solutions, including onshore logistics and warehousing. Another multi-million dollar digital transformation partnership has been formed with the leading telecommunications group in North Africa. This Telco will deploy STL's digital billing solutions to seven million subscribers across the region. With these deals across the Middle East and Africa, STL has built an Order Book of more than US$100mn in the region.

Speaking on the deals, Sandeep Girotra, global sales head, STL, said, "STL is building solutions to empower its customers in the MEA region for optical connectivity and network software, enabling FTTH and 5G deployments. We are proud to be a part of the progress of the Middle East and Africa. With our deep technology expertise and growing talent base, we will continue to deliver on the full potential of digital networks, providing enhanced experiences to consumers and businesses alike.”