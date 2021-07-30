SWIFT launches SWIFT Go for low-value cross-border payments

Created: Friday, 30 July 2021 12:40

SWIFT has announced the launch of SWIFT Go that is set to enable financial institutions to offer a seamless payments experience for low value transactions often initiated by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to pay suppliers overseas and for consumers sending money to friends and family internationally

Using tighter service level agreements between institutions and pre-validation of data, SWIFT Go enables banks to provide their end customers a fast and predictable payments experience with upfront visibility on processing times and costs.

The SWIFT Go service builds on the high-speed rails of SWIFT gpi, which have transformed the speed and predictability of high-value payments. The service marks another milestone in SWIFT’s strategy to enable instant and frictionless transactions from one account to another, across SWIFT’s network that connects more than 11,000 institutions, and four billion accounts across 200 countries worldwide.

It is set to further strengthen the capabilities of banks to serve their customers in the high-growth small business and consumer payments segments.

Stephen Gilderdale, chief product officer at SWIFT, said, “The new service is a direct response to the needs of small businesses and consumers for fast, easy, predictable, secure and competitively priced cross-border payments. Our new service will allow banks to compete effectively in one of the fastest growing segments of the payments market, delivering a seamless experience for their customers.”

Jean-François Mazure, head of cash clearing and correspondent banking, Société Générale, said, “As customer expectations for faster payments evolve, the correspondent banking industry requires a solution to more competitively process SME and consumer payments. SWIFT Go fits perfectly with it, allowing us to provide an outstanding experience to our customers with predictable, seamless, and frictionless low-value cross-border transactions reaching beneficiaries accounts quicker than ever.”