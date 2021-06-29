Telecel Group ASIP Accelerator selects top 10 start-ups for 2021 cohort

Telecel Group Africa Startup Initiative Programme (ASIP), with Africa's top early-stage tech Accelerator, Startupbootcamp Afritech, has selected the 10 tech start-ups that will participate in the inaugural ASIP Accelerator

The programme received a record 2229 applications and narrowed it down to the Top 10.

Founded by telecoms giant, Telecel Group, and backed by major tech partners including AWS and Google Cloud Platform, ASIP aims to support the next generation of early-stage African tech start-ups disrupting major industry verticals that include FinTech, InsureTech, AgriTech, eCommerce, Digital Health and CleanTech. Telecel will provide the participating start-ups with access to markets through their mobile services across the continent.

Telecel Group CEO and founder of ASIP, Moh Damush stated that; “We are thrilled to see the quality of the startups that participated in the final selection days and we hope that the finalists will thrive with what we have to offer them in terms of helping them scale faster and more efficiently.”

Starting 5 July, Participants will spend three months undergoing intensive coaching through expert-led masterclasses covering scaling fundamentals including the business model canvas, lean methodology, and fundraising. They will each have opportunities to run pilot projects with corporate partners to demonstrate the impact of their solutions, often leading to commercial contracts that help our alumni to achieve 18 months of growth in three months. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, this year's programme will be fully remote with an online Demo Day on 30 September, 2021.

The 10 start-ups will also receive benefits valued at more than $750,000, including credits and cash from Telecel Group, AWS, Google Cloud Services and many more.

Telecel Group and SBC AfriTech have also introduced the ASIP Scale Programme, which is specifically designed for later stage scale-ups that can take advantage of access to commercial contracts and larger investors. The program helps these companies explore pivots and new product offerings to amplify their existing traction and to expand into new regions in Africa, and beyond. The first companies invited to participate are Dove Air and Chekkit Technologies.