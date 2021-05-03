Thomson Reuters and Adapt IT to prioritise technological agility in sub-Saharan Africa

Thomson Reuters has partnered with Adapt IT in sub-Saharan Africa to enable more businesses across the region gain competitive advantages through the technology solutions both provide

With economic recovery and growth for the region forecast at 2.7% for 2021 according to the World Bank, the drive for digital transformation across business in multiple industry sectors is accelerating following a year of contraction driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The combined capabilities of Thomson Reuters and Adapt IT ensure a broader range of technology implementations, increased operational efficiencies, and enhanced maintenance and service support for existing and new clients in markets across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“In the same way that our clients trust us to empower them with systems and technologies that can scale with their business, our collaboration with Adapt IT will enable us to increase the breadth and depth of our service footprint across this key region,” said Jackie Rhodes, managing director, Asia and emerging markets at Thomson Reuters.

Organisations currently leveraging legal, tax, global trade software, regulatory intelligence, and compliance solutions from Thomson Reuters will benefit from the new arrangement with Adapt IT, including access to their business advisory capabilities and established network.

Tiffany Dunsdon, chief commercial officer, Adapt IT, said, “Our alliance with Thomson Reuters means more clients can access more world class technology solutions backed up by local expertise and the deep sector knowledge Adapt IT offers. We’re delighted to be working together to help corporations achieve greater success in an increasingly complex business environment.”