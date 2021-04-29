Tracker selects IFS to enhance and expand its service offering

Created: Thursday, 29 April 2021 08:06

Tracker, one of the leading providers of telematics-based data insights for vehicle and home monitoring services in South Africa, has partnered with IFS to continue its digital and business transformation journey

Tracker has selected an IFS solution that spans enterprise resource planning (ERP) functionality, cutting-edge service management capabilities and AI-powered customer engagement tools. The solution is set to ensure an elevated customer experience and reduce time and costs across Tracker’s entire operations.

The partnership with IFS is the next step in Tracker’s digital transformation strategy. This aims to provide better business insights resulting in an accelerated release of new services, improved customer engagement and experience, and Tracker being able to provide the appropriate value-adding services to its customers at the right time.

Tracker has chosen a holistic IFS solution that encompasses broad functionality including finance and human capital management, cutting-edge service management capabilities and AI-powered customer engagement tools.

“As we take the next step on our digital transformation journey, we require a platform that will enable us to connect more intimately with our stakeholders whilst still ensuring the same excellent experiences that our customers have become accustomed to,” said Deon du Rand, chief technology officer, Tracker.

Emma Murray, managing director, IFS Africa, added, “By basing its digital transformation project on a single enterprise solution, Tracker will benefit from increased productivity and improved data quality driving better decision-making. IFS’s open and enabled architecture will also give Tracker total freedom in extending their capabilities to ensure they keep delivering outstanding service to their customers.”