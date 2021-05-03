Ukheshe Technologies appoints Anton Coertzen to its executive team

Created: Monday, 03 May 2021 08:09

South African digital-first fintech enabler, Ukheshe Technologies, has announced the appointment of Anton Coertzen as president of strategic partnerships

Coertzen will be responsible for growing the business through key partnerships which complement the company’s business development and product innovation strategy. The appointment comes as Ukheshe continues to entrench its position as a formidable payment technology specialist within the B2B sector.

Following the announcement of its global expansion, Ukheshe will focus on establishing significant long-term partnerships with banks, telcos, fintechs, governments, and payment associations across Africa as well as in other international locations.

Coertzen brings with him over a decade of in-depth experience in the financial services sector having held positions in Deloitte Consulting as part of its government integrated solutions team. He also held several major roles within Mastercard as a legal entity controller and in digital sales where he was responsible for furthering Mastercard’s commercial relationships with fintechs, Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and government.

Coertzen said, “Ukheshe already has a great product team that is extremely innovative, but due to the complex nature of digital payments as well as the regulatory and compliance landscape, there is always room to collaborate with strategic partners to commercialise our offering. My strategy is to meticulously plan around our digital first and SME-in-a-box solutions to ensure our product set is complemented through our strategic partners.”

“Fintechs are able to present a customer-centric channel to accepting and making payments in an extremely agile way. Ease of use, various payment methods, and great user experiences continue to drive payment adoption. If institutions perceive fintechs as key collaborators, the opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership increases significantly,” noted Coertzen.

Commenting on the company’s latest high-profile appointment, Clayton Hayward, Ukheshe CEO said that Coertzen’s qualifications, career experience and in-depth knowledge of the sector are an invaluable asset to the Ukheshe team.