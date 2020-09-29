UnionPay, Interswitch East Africa partner to accelerate payment digitalisation

UnionPay International (UPI) and Interswitch East Africa (Kenya) Limited have announced their partnership, confirming that Interswitch has become a third party service provider (TPSP) for UnionPay International in East Africa

The partnership supports a vision and mission that enables further payment digitalisation across the continent, enabling cardholders and traders across the region to operate seamlessly and conveniently across various platforms across the global UPI network.

The agreement with Interswitch will facilitate UnionPay card acceptance across ATMs, Points-of-Sale, QR Payments and online payments, thereby consolidating the existing partnership with Interswitch in West Africa, helping to drive wider acceptance on the continent. These initiatives will enhance the current payment landscape and, in turn, will improve the lives of the mass markets in Africa.

Romana Rajput, country general manager - Kenya for Interswitch East Africa, said, “UPI and Interswitch East Africa (Kenya) Limited share a mission to provide convenient and secure payment solutions across Africa, and this partnership continues our work to broaden acceptance to cardholders transacting across the region.”

Mitchell Elegbe, Interswitch Group founder and CEO, stated that the new licensing agreement reinforced Interswitch’s focus on achieving broad acceptance.

“The region presents great opportunity following significant transformation in recent years with the rapidly increasing adoption of digital technologies. This new agreement is aligned with our vision to make payments a seamless part of everyday life in Africa, and we look forward to consolidating our relationship with the UPI team,” Elegbe said.