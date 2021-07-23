VARTA supplies the primary lithium coin cell CR1216

Created: Friday, 23 July 2021 11:21

VARTA has supplied primary lithium button cells, CR1216 to the Norwegian company Disruptive Technologies, manufacturer of the world's smallest wireless sensors

These IoT sensors are tiny, robust, low cost and scalable with a long battery lifetime. VARTA supplies the primary lithium coin cell CR1216, which enables the small size of the sensor through special battery assembly and low weight. A custom connection to the battery is provided by VARTA to allow for a miniaturised sensor design. Due to a low internal resistance, a high pulse load can take place. The button cell has a runtime of up to 15 years and a low self-discharge for long storage and operating time. It withstands a wide temperature range and operates with UL certification.

Oystein Moldsvor, vice- president of Engineering at Disruptive Technologies, commented, “The high and repeatable quality of the button cells with customised pin tags was the main criterion for selecting VARTA as supplier.”

Wireless sensors belong to the field of the Internet of Things. They are designed to make our everyday lives easier and more convenient by connecting several components with each other, thus ensuring an intelligent exchange of data between the devices. Wireless sensors are used, for example, in smart buildings and facilities management, in the area of smart offices and workplaces, and smart manufacturing and warehousing.

VARTA develops battery solutions for the future that empower others to make their products even better – and that means smaller, more powerful, and more independent.