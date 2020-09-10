Vertiv partners with Fajoba Group to improve IT infrastructure in Africa

Vertiv, a digital infrastructure provider, has announced a distribution partnership with the Fajoba Group, a regional IT solutions expert in East and Central Africa

The agreement furthers Vertiv’s commitment to improving local stock levels and meeting the growing demand for IT infrastructure support, through machines such as Vertiv Liebert itON uninterruptible power supply (UPS). The cost-effective, single-phase UPS with line-interactive technology helps protect desktop computers and standalone IT equipment.

Around 19% of people in Uganda have access to electricity, compared to the developed countries like Kenya which enjoys electricity access by 64.5%, Tanzania by 32.7% and Rawanda by 30%. Fajoba resellers in Burundi, DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda have made the UPS available, along with a promotional offer.

Fajoba Group, local IT resellers and Vertiv products can make available the infrastructure and local expertise in these countries. Initiatives such as the Digital Uganda Vision and Tanzania’s Trend Solar are also setting ambitious goals for digital development in Africa. Trend Solar is a mobile and off-grid convergence system with a 4G Android PAYGO solar package, enables communities in the rural area to access the internet and receive electricity.

Josiane Niyodusenga, managing director of Fajoba Group, said that the partnership aims to help with financial rewards, training and support that allows the resellers to satisfy and fulfil customer requirements in a short time.

Pierre Havenga, managing director of Vertiv in Middle East and Africa, commented, "As part of our increasing focus on African markets, Vertiv identified the Fajoba Group as a reliable and progressive local partner for the rapidly emerging East and Central African region. With the support of the partnership, Fajoba is expected to open new sales offices, widen distribution channels, and cement its place as a regional IT leader."

The Vertiv Partner Programme-Positioning Resellers for Edge & Digitalisation Success, is a part of Vertiv’s wider strategy to enable its growing reseller base to meet and stay ahead of demanding customer requirements around edge computing, digitisation and other disruptive trends in the data centre and wider IT landscape. The program is designed to give partners full knowledge and confidence about Vertiv’s IT infrastructure solutions, and pass on new skills to the wider IT community.