WEMA Bank expands business agreement with Network International

Created: Wednesday, 25 August 2021 11:36

WEMA Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s oldest financial institutions, has renewed and expanded its long-term business agreement with Network International, leading enabler of digital commerce across Africa and the Middle East.

Building on their long-term relationship, Network International will be helping WEMA Bank increase its card issuing capacity as well as support its ATM processing capabilities in Africa.

The agreement underlines the two companies’ shared commitment to further the adoption of digital payments and support emerging markets’ transition to a cashless economy. This collaboration will provide the bank access to Network International’s advanced digital infrastructure, allowing it to better meet its customers’ payment and card needs in Africa. Network has been at the forefront of driving digital payments acceptance across Africa and the Middle East, offering end-to-end payment solutions to a growing client base in more than 50 countries.

Hany Fekry, regional president - northern and sub-Saharan Africa, said, “Network International already enjoys a long-term, successful relationship with WEMA Bank, having helped the bank deliver many innovative products to their customers over the years.

"The expansion of our agreement is also a testament to the confidence the bank has in our best-in class solutions and technical expertise. We are delighted to strengthen our alliance with WEMA Bank, with the common goal of achieving increased digital adoption and improved customer experience in the African market.”