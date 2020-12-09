Zwipe, VeriTech partner to deliver next generation contactless payments in Kuwait

Biometric fintech company Zwipe and VeriTech, a leading payment and banking technology provider in Kuwait, have partnered to address the growing demand for biometric payment solutions in Kuwait and across the Middle East

VeriTech is a leading provider of EMV payment card customisation, self-service kiosks, POS and Mobile NFC and Host Card Emulation for banks in Kuwait.

Its vision is to be recognised as the trusted banking and payment distributor of EMEA’s leading next-generation payment solutions, while exceeding the expectations of its partners and stakeholders.

Shakeel Khokhar, CEO of VeriTech, said, “Kuwait has been a test bed and early adopter of innovative payment offerings for many years. Having seen firsthand other solutions in the market, we are excited to embrace Zwipe Pay ONE as our preferred biometric payment card product,” adding “the urgency with which issuers are demanding more contact-free payment alternatives is really driving interest and investment in this area with some of the largest banks in the region who we count as customers.”

Through this partnership, Zwipe will provide major components for the Zwipe Pay ONE biometric payments platform and take lead on providing advisory services directly to banks and card issuers focusing on user experience in close collaboration with VeriTech.

André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe, said, “This partnership is another big step forward for Zwipe in driving our continued expansion in the Middle East where we have a strong network of technology partners in place. Working closely with VeriTech, we will be harnessing both companies’ unique technology, product and market assets, including VeriTech’s close relationships with leading banks in Kuwait, to offer innovative biometric payment solutions.”