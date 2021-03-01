Zinox and Spacecom provide Nigerian schools with e-Learning services

Created: Monday, 01 March 2021 09:15

Spacecom, a satellite service provider and the owner and operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, together with its local partner in Nigeria Intertel, and in partnership with Zinox, has signed a multi-year contract to enable internet connectivity and e-Learning solutions for schools in Nigeria

Spacecom worked closely with its partners in Nigeria to bring this deal to fruition through utilisation in C-Band High Throughput (HTS) capacity on the advanced and powerful AMOS-17 satellite.

Spacecom’s AMOS-17 digital and C-band HTS capabilities enable unique satellite efficiencies covering all of Nigeria with one single beam, compared to using multiple smaller beams as common with other HTS satellites. Using these advanced technological advantages enables significant economic benefits and flexibilities, such as lower capital expenses (CAPEX) as well as cost-effective ongoing operating expenses (OPEX), materialising advantage all the way to the end customer over an excellent coverage of communities.

Guy Avrahami, vice-president sales Nigeria at Spacecom, said, “The partnership with Zinox entails important and inspiring opportunities to the most remote places in Nigeria. Connecting the unconnected, from semi-urban to the most rural areas in Africa, is a major pillar in Spacecom’s plans going forward. We look forward to continuing the cooperation with Zinox as part of this mission we wish to achieve in Nigeria and we have more plans ahead.”

Abdlrazaq Shittu, group managing director/CEO at Intertel Nigeria Limited, commented, “Zinox’s IP connectivity to its customers over AMOS-17 allows delivery of premium solutions but cost-effectively that seamlessly bridges digital divides.”

Abolade Kazeem, head of technical operations at Zinox, added, “Using our network and learning equipment together with excellent satellite-based communication services via Spacecom, kids all over Nigeria will have access to quality education. With foregoing Zinox has entered a niche club of premium ISPs in Nigeria, where only two ISPs currently operate, thus setting the pace for others to follow. The upgrade has now positioned Zinox to provide better services and execute numerous project sites across the federation.