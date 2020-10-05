7SIGNAL announces portable enterprise-grade wireless monitoring appliance

7SIGNAL, a specialist in enterprise wireless experience monitoring, has announced the general availability of the Sapphire Eye 250 wireless monitoring appliance

The hardware acts as a portable Wi-Fi sensor that addresses the industry's need for optimised user experience across application environments and alignment of KPI technology to business metrics.

Sapphire Eye 250 appliance is powered by 7SIGNAL’s patented SaaS technology, which analyses user experience metrics, wireless metadata, access point (AP) service level agreements (SLA) and radio frequency (RF) interference patterns to enhance and stabilise endpoint connections.

“The enterprise wireless network is just as important as the wired network,” said Simon Renouf, vice-president of product at 7SIGNAL. “With the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), enterprise endpoints rely on wireless connectivity to save lives, increase sales and maintain production levels. The Sapphire Eye 250 has all of the features and functions of the Sapphire Eye 2200 but was designed to be portable with plug-and-go functionality.”

The Sapphire Eye 250 portable appliance can be deployed over-the-air (OTA) or with an Ethernet connection and includes a full spectrum analyser with packet capture to help diagnose and solve network problems and identify security threats. Customers can connect to remote sites with easily deployable sensors without the need for expert installation.

“The Sapphire Eye 250 uncovers the truth about wireless connections and help ensure users have a reliable digital experience,” said Jim Vajda, CWNE #183 and director of Global Wi-Fi Solutions at 7SIGNAL. “This is the missing data enterprise leadership needs to align technology KPIs to business metrics such as churn, NPS, HCHPS and revenue.”