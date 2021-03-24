AFR-IX telecom signs an agreement with Asteroid Mombasa IXP

AFR-IX telecom, a global Internet service provider operating in more than 50 countries in Africa, is expanding its peer-to-peer network with an agreement with Asteroid Internet Exchange Point (IXP)

AFR-IX thus reinforces its Pan-African Network, which currently has four IXPs or Internet exchange points in Nigeria, South Africa, Djibouti and the recent addition of Kenya.

The activation of this last IXP in Kenya is strategic for the company as it facilitates peering Kenyan ISPs as well as international networks. Thus, reinforcing connectivity in the Eastern sub-region of the continent in a location, Mombasa, which is set to become a major gateway for submarine fiber optic cables and is already emerging as one of the main hubs for Internet traffic in East Africa.

As Louis Carver, chief commercial officer at AFR-IX telecom, pointed out, Asteroid IXP reinforces the company’s strong network of peerings, IXP connections that are guaranteed to meet the needs of each customer.

“Our peering policy places us (AS 60171) at multiple and major internet exchanges in Europe, North America and firmly in Africa. Today, we have added the Asteroid IX in Mombasa to our already growing peering community across the continent. As part of our extensive resilient and robust African network coverage, we at AFR-IX Telecom, have the capability to provide a global ICT offer, focusing on our very local and regional customer’s requirements,” he added.