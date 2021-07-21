Africa Data Centres and Global Sense select Zadara cloud services

Africa Data Centres and Global Sense have added Zadara’s edge cloud services to their marketplace, with an aim to expand the services into all Africa Data Centres’ locations and serve enterprise customers throughout the continent

With data centres located across Africa’s major regional business and trade hubs, Africa Data Centres sits at the heart of Africa’s digital transformation. These locations are rapidly emerging as epicenters for public and private cloud hosting, attracting both multinationals and the largest African enterprises.

Jody Martin, cloud product manager for Africa Data Centres, said, “Through Global Sense, a South Africa-based systems integrator and strategic Zadara partner, customers in our facilities can access fully-managed IT infrastructure on demand, scale their solutions at any time and simplify complex hybrid deployments.”

“Enterprises around the world are reaping the benefits of Zadara’s edge cloud platform, and, with the African data center market expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the coming years, the time is now to bring these benefits to the continent,” noted Tal Rotem, sales director, South EMEA and LATAM for Zadara.

Gerrit Visser, managing director for Global Sense, commented that the initiative aims to allow the customers to keep up with modern enterprise architectures. “Zadara’s pay-as-you-consume model is very advantageous to our customers and gives them flexibility and the ability to scale,” Visser added.