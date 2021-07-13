Africell and Nokia to deploy a 5G-ready network in Angola

Africell has partnered with Nokia to deploy Nokia’s network technologies in Angola

Under the terms of the agreement, Africell will use the latest cloud technologies to achieve cost efficiency gains from shared infrastructure, as well as improved control and flexibility which enable highly differentiated products and services.

For the first phase of its new network in Angola, Africell will use Nokia’s AirScale Single Radio Access Network (S-RAN) across up to 700 sites. The network will support 2G, 3G and 4G voice and data services and be ‘5G-ready’ through a software update.

In addition, Africell will deploy Nokia AirFrame data center solution to run cloud-based applications, microwave transmission network Wavence to support advanced packet networking, and NetAct network management system to enable consolidated network view for improved network monitoring and management.

As part of the network rollout, Nokia will deploy cloud-native Cloud Packet Core, 3G Core, Voice Core and Registers for the voice and data core network software, enabling Africell to achieve a high degree of flexibility for responding to changing customer demands by scaling the various network functions according to the traffic experienced. As part of the core network solution, Nokia Policy Controller provides scalability and flexibility and performance for Africell’s diverse range of services.

Additionally, Africell is set to benefit from Nokia’s services expertise for network planning, optimisation, installation and care, to help launch the services faster and ensure the highest quality of service for Africell’s customers in Angola.