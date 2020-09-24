AT&T, Microsoft partner to streamline cloud connectivity for IoT devices worldwide

AT&T and Microsoft are working together to enable businesses to seamlessly connect machines and equipment to the cloud with highly secure network connectivity across the globe

As part of this effort, AT&T is working with Microsoft to deliver an integrated IoT solution with Azure Sphere. This AT&T-powered guardian device with Azure Sphere will help businesses quickly transform their operations through massive scale IoT deployments.

The new solution combines Azure Sphere’s secure architecture, a comprehensive IoT security solution that includes hardware, OS, and cloud services with Azure IoT services, and the core network of AT&T’s global and multi-layered security.

The guardian device is easy to install and provides an end-to-end solution that bypasses the need for the public Internet by connecting machines and equipment to the cloud.

Right out of the box, the solution offers quick and highly secure activation. It enables businesses to connect existing equipment to the cloud and Azure IoT Central easily. With this, a wide range of industries can rapidly deploy IoT applications relying on the AT&T cellular network’s combined security advantages with Azure Sphere device security.

“Our work with AT&T is a prime example of how the convergence of secure cloud computing and network technology helps businesses unlock new customer value and continuously simplify every aspect of our personal and professional lives,” said Corey Sanders, corporate vice-president, Microsoft Solutions.

“AT&T and Microsoft share the belief that technology should serve people,” added Mo Katibeh, executive vice-president and chief product and platform officer, AT&T Business. “Working with Microsoft we can offer a truly global solution with strong security and data insights that can help a broad array of industries simplify operations, manage costs, and become more agile in any market.”

Last year, AT&T and Microsoft introduced their comprehensive multi-year alliance. One focus area is aimed at enabling new solutions in 5G, cloud and edge computing to drive business capabilities for businesses around the world.