Bahwan CyberTek, Lightbend to accelerate cloud native modernisation in Middle East and North Africa

Created: Tuesday, 16 February 2021 06:57

Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a provider of digital transformation solutions, has partnered with Lightbend, the creator of Akka Platform and specialist in cloud native architecture, to accelerate cloud native modernisation in Middle East and North Africa

Akka Platform simplifies the delivery of complex distributed systems with a full suite of Reactive microservices frameworks and runtimes for building real-time, cloud native applications.

BCT will become a system integrator partner of Lightbend in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where it has deep expertise with large enterprise customers across oil and gas, telecom, power, banking, retail and logistics. BCT will lead digital transformation initiatives based on Akka Platform in key use cases across predictive analytics, digital experience and digital supply chain management.

As the MENA region focuses on modernising applications for the cloud, Akka Platform will give BCT customers major advantages building cloud-native microservices designed to be responsive, scalable and distributed. Akka Platform is powered by an open source core and brings developers important capabilities across Reactive programming, data streaming and microservices.

Lightbend’s customers include major brands like Credit Karma, Hootsuite, iHeartRadio, LinkedIn, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Starbucks, UniCredit Group, Verizon, Walmart, Weight Watchers, William Hill and many more.

“Our partnership with Lightbend comes at a time when many digital transformation initiatives across the region have been driven to high levels of maturity,” said S. Vishwanathan, executive vice-president at BCT. “Akka Platform is a great addition and complements our range of specialised IP and services offerings. More importantly, BCT is now better positioned to speed up digital transformation projects and facilitate faster go-lives with our outcome-based business models.”