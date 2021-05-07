Cape Town school implements Clevertouch technologies

Created: Friday, 07 May 2021 10:43

Boxlight Corporation, one of the leading providers of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, has announced that the Monte Vista Primary School (Cape Town, Johannesburg) has fully implemented Clevertouch interactive touchscreens in all classrooms

Monte Vista PS bypassed the original three-year phase-in plan for purchasing the Clevertouch interactive touchscreens because of how well-received the technology was by both teachers and students. Since investing in the touchscreens for the entire school in one financial year, teacher and student engagement has increased. The Clevertouch touchscreens are especially key during COVID-19 as colleague collaboration and communication continues despite health and safety protocols.

“The Clevertouch touchscreen is an all-in-one teaching device that is simple to use,” stated Zaskia Kuun, deputy principal of Monte Vista Primary School.

Clevertouch Technologies continues to build strong relationships with partners and organisations as it aims to drive growth in the education technology market.