CSG advances MTN’s digital ecosystem for business transformation

Created: Friday, 21 May 2021 07:51

CSG has announced a multi-year extension to its long-standing relationship with MTN South Africa, the largest mobile network operator in Africa

As part of this new agreement, CSG is advancing and enhancing MTN’s digital ecosystem. This includes migrating MTN’s enterprise and consumer customers to a new end-state systems architecture that will drive future growth and enable rapid delivery of innovative products and services.

“MTN is at the forefront of a technological revolution, driving innovation that is reshaping the mobile experiences in South Africa,” said James Kirby, head of CSG’s EMEA business.

As MTN’s technology provider of choice for more than two decades running, CSG has led the continued transformation of MTN’s ecosystems, driving significant milestones in their journey to becoming a fully digital operator. This includes:

• Improved customer engagement: CSG has streamlined MTN’s processes from back-office billing to its retail store, helping them meet the demands of today’s digital customer while continuously evolving and enhancing their customer experience.

• Enhanced network operations: CSG’s combination of transformed technologies and a future-proof architecture has enabled MTN to foster connectivity to more customers than ever before.

• New revenue growth: CSG provides MTN with the agility to quickly monetise and manage communication services, resulting in expanded products and services to users and partners alike.

“Continuous investment in advanced technology is critical to MTN delivering a superior customer experience, while providing the agility needed to foster growth and innovation in today’s digital economy,” said Phinda Ncala, executive, information technology, MTN South Africa.

CSG leads efforts to digitally transform business models for hundreds of customers worldwide, providing innovative managed services that automate business processes while controlling risk and costs.