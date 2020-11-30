Cyta starts construction work on the new Arsinoe subsea cable system

Created: Monday, 30 November 2020 09:02

Having secured the relevant operating licence from the Ministry of Transport, Communications & Works, Cyta is proceeding swiftly with the construction of the ARSINOE subsea cable system

The system, connecting Cyprus to France and Egypt, uses fibre optic technology to provide fast telecommunications services. Its operation will make a significant contribution to Cyprus’s growing need for international connectivity, particularly for Internet and cloud services. It also expects to serve the international and regional needs of neighbouring countries, thereby strengthening them further.

The minister of transport, Communications and Works, Yiannis Karousos, said, “It is our long-held policy to strongly support and encourage the creation of infrastructures that strengthen the telecommunications sector and consequently the related economic activity in Cyprus. Especially when such infrastructures are expected to be used for the benefit of neighbouring countries, thus increasing the export of services and the strategic importance of Cyprus, with the corresponding political and economic benefits for the country.”

Cyta CEO Andreas Neocleous pointed out that investment in international infrastructure, together with the local development of fibre optic access (Cyta Fibre) and the 5G network, is essential if Cyprus is to become an integral part of the global digital ecosystem that ensures the country’s sustainable growth.

The ARSINOE subsea cable system uses the latest technology to achieve high availability and durability. The system will land at Yeroskipou and is expected to enter into commercial operation in the first quarter of 2022.

Through Cyta’s extensive international telecommunications infrastructure, which includes numerous subsea cable systems and teleports linking Cyprus to neighbouring countries and other global destinations, the island has established itself as an important telecommunications hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The subsea cable system enhances both Cyprus and Cyta’s role as a communication bridge between East and West, increasing business opportunities and providing access to new markets in the telecommunications corridor linking Asia, East Africa and Europe.