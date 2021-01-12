D-Link scales up 5G portfolio with new CPE and mobile hotspot

At CES 2021, D-Link Corporation announced its new DWR-2000 5GNR Wi-Fi 6 CPE, in addition to the availability of its DWR-2101 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot

As the demand for data surges, users require exceptional products enhanced by breakthrough technologies to power their most data-intensive online tasks.

Equipped with world-changing 5G connectivity and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, these new solutions allow all connected devices to simultaneously experience excellent download speeds, drastically low latency, and massively reduced congestion. DWR-2000 and DWR-2101 mark the beginning of many more D-Link 5G devices in the future, demonstrating their commitment to bringing the future of connectivity to everyone.

Designed for triple-play applications, D-Link’s DWR-2000 is the centre of the home or office network. The DWR-2000 integrates LTE Advanced with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology and also includes one Gb WAN and two GB LANs to provide users with a high-flexibility solution to meet all of their network needs. 5G drastically elevates connectivity speed, while Wi-Fi 6 provides users with the capability to simultaneously connect to voice, data, and video. Additional features include an optional RJ-11 port for VoLTE functionality and D-Link Intelligent QoS technology for prioritising important network traffic. User management and configuration are easy via the Web UI.

The portable, compact DWR-2101 was designed to provide users with seamless connectivity at all times, whether they are at home, at the office, or on-the-go. As a powerful smart home entertainment hub, the DWR-2101 can replace existing home routers and support smooth 4K video streaming, VR gaming, cloud storage, etc. With support for up to 32 devices simultaneously, a built-in Gigabit Ethernet port, and WPA3 security protection, the office network is more secure and easily scalable. Setup for the DWR-2101 is quick and easy, with convenient plug-and-play and no complicated software to install. The stylish, intuitive LCD touchscreen allows for easy monitoring and use, and the removable all-day battery provides constant connectivity.