e4 launches computer centre at Diepdale Secondary School

Created: Wednesday, 12 May 2021 09:19

Fintech specialist company e4 has launched a computer centre with an aim to benefit the 900 students of Diepdale Secondary School in Soweto, Gauteng

Partnering with Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, e4 provided resources for a full renovation including aesthetic upgrades, functional items and technology supplies including a smartboard, air conditioners and 33 computers for use by students and educators.

Adri Führi, group chief financial officer, e4, said, “People and technology are at the core of our business. We must look both inside and outside the organisation to support our strategic growth. Enabling both the development of school and community technology skills enables us and other organisations in our industry to remain relevant as part of the fourth industrial revolution."

The computer centre is expected to allow Diepdale Secondary School pupils to learn Computer Applications Technology (CAT) as part of their curriculum and master basic computer literacy skills. In addition to the assistance provided by e4, the computer centre is funded and will be maintained by other major sponsors, corporate and MICT SETA which will provide training for students and teachers.

The project brought together e4 and the Melisizwe School Computer Project, a non-profit dedicated to developing computer labs for schools in need and providing IT skills training in various youth programmes. Diepdale Secondary School was selected due in part to the principal Munyakisi’s passionate advocacy for his pupils and their right to education.

“The stark reality is that we live in a country where youth unemployment is endemic. We also live in a digital age, yet young people are still matriculating with no form of computer literacy which further exacerbates the problem. Urgent interventions are needed that bring resources to the youth,” according to Candice Kern-Thomas, Melisizwe founder and director.