Econet Group to create Wi-Fi marketplace for digital inclusion in Africa

Created: Tuesday, 20 October 2020 08:21

Econet, through its subsidiaries Liquid Telecom Group (LTG) and Cassava Fintech International (CFI), has launched the #SasaiWiFiFinder hotspot network in Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Rwanda, providing locals with affordable Internet access

The partnership will unlock the ‘African Missing Network’ that will accelerate sustainable economic development through digital inclusion for all Africans, according to Liquid Telecom’s news release.

It creates a Wi-Fi marketplace to help ISPs, franchisees and digital service providers unlock new revenue streams by creating job opportunities.

Users will have access to free internet bundles when connecting to #Sasaiwififinder hotspots and downloading the Sasai Super app and purchasing affordable Internet bundles. The app is a multi-service technology platform that provides access to social media services, on-demand services, digital interactive media services and the digital marketplace, including payment methods in a single, easy-to-use mobile application.

Following the successful launch of the #SasaiWiFiFinder hotspot in Zimbabwe, the service will soon be available in South Africa, South Sudan, DRC, Botswana, Burundi, Lesotho and Tanzania.

“We firmly believe that every African has the right to high-speed connectivity, and with #SasaiWiFiFinder hot spots, we are making this vision a reality. This initiative is in line with our parent company Econet’s vision of an inclusive, connected future that leaves no African behind. The connectivity network that we have created with these hotspots will ensure ubiquitous access for businesses and consumers at extremely affordable rates. This is yet another milestone achieved in building Africa’s digital future one individual and business at a time,” said Nic Rudnick, Group Chief Executive Officer at LTG.