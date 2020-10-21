EnGenius unveils next-generation outdoor Wi-Fi 6 access point

Wireless communications company EnGenius Technologies has announced that its high-capacity outdoor access point Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) will begin shipping worldwide in October 2020

The new weatherproof AP uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology needed to support the growing bandwidth requirements of densely congested outdoor environments such as stadiums, airports, smart cities and parks.

Backed by EnGenius’ expertise in outdoor wireless networking, the new EWS850AP paves the way for the outdoor use of the top features of Wi-Fi 6. Armoured with IP67-rated dust and water-resistant enclosures, the EWS850AP is fully capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions, including prolonged exposure to sunlight, extreme cold, frost, snow, rainfall and moisture.

It features four external 5 dBi high-gain, 360° SMA module antennas that optimise the Wi-Fi signal, reception and bandwidth of the connected devices through beam forming. Major benefits include:

Superior Connectivity: With up to two streams across both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, the EWS850AP includes downlink and uplink MU-MIMO and OFDMA to simultaneously manage and transmit data between AP and client devices.

Powerful Computing: Dynamic data processing and management to boost data throughput by up to 25% with 1024QAM and expand connectivity capabilities.

Advanced Data Management: Cut through densely congested outdoor environments with better data management and extend wireless coverage through longer OFDM signals and reduce channel interference through BSS colouring, offering less latency and improved transmit signals.

Powerful Networking Acceleration: The exquisitely designed architecture can successfully associate and maintain connectivity for complex and secure data transfer. Enabled with WPA3 security, the EWS850AP supports higher encryption for sensitive data transfers for hundreds of simultaneously connected devices.