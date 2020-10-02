Epsilon, BCX partner to provide global data centre interconnection for African enterprises

Created: Friday, 02 October 2020 07:18

Epsilon, a provider of connectivity and communications services, has partnered with Business Connection (BCX), one of South Africa’s leading technology companies, to deliver high-performance data centre interconnection (DCI) services to African businesses

BCX uses the Epsilon’s Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny for seamless global connectivity and managing network services from a single portal.

The partnership will enable BCX’s enterprise customers across South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Tanzania to connect seamlessly to data centres around the globe. BCX is headquartered in six African countries. It delivers its managed services to customers across the financial, retail, mining, manufacturing, healthcare and government sectors.

“BCX can rapidly spin-up connections to multiple data centres across continents from a single portal. This also gives its customers the ability to interconnect cloud services and other networks on our network fabric. It is an exciting time to be connecting African businesses, and we’re proud to deliver new global reach on-demand,” said Michel Robert, CEO at Epsilon.

With Epsilon’s DCI solution, BCX can link its presence in Johannesburg with data centres in Europe, a major market outside Africa. In addition, BCX has access to Epsilon’s extensive network of 220+ data centres and an ecosystem of global cloud providers, Internet exchanges and other networks. Using the NaaS model, it is easy for BCX to scale up, or down its services to meet customer demand and business needs.

“Deploying Infiny gives our customers immediate access to data centres located in key technology and business hubs around the world. Our customers can connect and grow their global presence with on-demand network infrastructure. Infiny has given us the agility in serving our customers’ needs while offering new levels of resilience in our network that has a direct impact on our enterprise customers’ services,” said Mervyn Goliath, managing executive, Data Networks at BCX.

Epsilon’s DCI solution is offered through Infiny. The platform also offers a range of MEF-certified ethernet services, such as cloud connect and remote peering, with flexible terms and scalable bandwidth options.