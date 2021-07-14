Ethio telecom and Ericsson launch 4G network for southwest Ethiopia

Ethio telecom has partnered with Ericsson to expand its 4G services into the South West region of Ethiopia during 2021

The service provider will use Ericsson Radio System products and solutions for this deployment. The core expansion will take place in Ethio telecom’s regional data centers and the data centers in Addis Ababa.

Through this partnership, Ethio telecom will modernise its network by transitioning from the current Operations Support Systems (OSS) systems to the more advanced and high-capacity Ericsson Network Manager (ENM). Ethio telecom will also introduce Ericsson Cloud Packet Core and Ericsson NFVI (Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure) as part of the modernization effort. The 4G network will also use Ericsson Radio System products.

According to the latest Ericsson’s Mobility Report, 4G subscriptions increased by approximately 100 million worldwide during the first quarter of 2021. The expansion project confirms Ethio telecom’s commitment to modernise its network and bring enhanced data services to its customers.

Frehiwot Tamru, CEO of Ethio telecom, said, “This will bring high-speed internet to the southwest region, which will be vital for achieving Ethiopia’s digitalisation ambitions while improving the reach of telebirr, our mobile money service. We understand that digitalisation has the potential to boost the livelihoods of Ethiopians while improving access to financial, healthcare, education, and services and we believe our collaboration with Ericsson will take us one step closer to a digital Ethiopia.”