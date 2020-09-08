Eutelsat, Paratus sign agreement to bring network connectivity to South Africa

Satellite operator Eutelsat Communications and telecom company Paratus have signed a multi-year distribution agreement to bring high-quality network connectivity to South Africa

Paratus will leverage the operational flexibility and power of EUTELSAT KONNECT, the new generation high-performance satellite, to bring connectivity to remote and rural locations across South Africa to businesses operating in farming, game farms and small and medium-sized enterprises, and consumers, for homework, homeschooling and general Internet use.

Launched at the beginning of September 2020, Paratus’ offers are already experiencing a high level of demand, based on packages of 10, 20 and 30 mbps, with 24/7 technical support, and operating with small, cost-efficient dishes, highlighting the strong need for high-speed connectivity in remote regions.

Kallie Carlsen, managing director, Paratus South Africa, said, “Getting connectivity in remote locations is not easy; while the price is crucial to attracting customers, the quality of network – both connection and support – quickly proves more important. There is too often a disconnect between customer expectations and the delivery of service. With the partnership between Paratus and Eutelsat, we aim to overcome these boundaries and provide superior services for South Africa.”

Guido Merien-van Sprundel of Eutelsat, sales director, southern Africa, of Eutelsat, added, “We are delighted to partner with Paratus to bring high quality, reliable connectivity to businesses and consumers in South Africa who are currently in the digital divide. This agreement reflects the significant demand on the African continent and the unparalleled assets of the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in enabling it to be efficiently met. This contract also highlights the pertinence of Eutelsat’s multi-channel distribution strategy.”