First human services website for government of Malawi

Created: Friday, 12 March 2021 06:29

The Website App is launching a new website that is projected to significantly improve access to healthcare for more than 600,000 residents in Malawi

The Thyolo Health Services website, which features an all-in-one integrated online marketing platform, is the first human services website to be developed for the Government of Malawi.

It lets users update web pages, blogs, galleries and shopping carts, and can be integrated with CRM platforms.

Peter Bishop, founder of The Website App, said, “We hope it will act as a central hub for the Thyolo district, quickly signposting patients to the most appropriate service while letting health workers update pages easily.”

The Website App was founded in 2009 by Peter Bishop and the new site is largely the work of web designer Bryan Ngaleka.

The company has previously worked with the likes of The Furnishing Industry Association of Australia, as well as ecommerce websites for the Harlequin Market Sydney jewellery store, Solar and Bamboo Direct, and Precious Petals, a Coffs Harbour-based florist.

Its current clients include Kolsen, Hoods Agrimotive, Curtis Australia and Elegant Windows.

About 10% of all profits made by The Website App go to charities that support mental health, such as Born This Way Foundation.