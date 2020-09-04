Genesys teams up with Adobe to deliver contextual customer experiences

Created: Friday, 04 September 2020 08:21

Genesys, a cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions provider, is working with Adobe to help organisations break down data siloes between marketing, commerce, sales and service departments

With the new integration of Genesys Cloud with the Adobe Experience Platform, organisations can now gain a deeper understanding of the customer context at every touchpoint.

The company stated that this would revolutionise how the contact centre and other business leaders would leverage insights to enable smarter, more continuous and more individualised customer engagement. As a prime partner in the Adobe Exchange programme, the company is working with Adobe to help organisations realise the Genesys Vision of Experience as a Service.

Alan Webber, vice-president of customer experience management strategies at IDC, said, “For organisations that want to truly develop deep empathy with their customers that results in unique and differentiated customer experience, the ability to tap into direct and contextual customer data from across the organisation is foundational.

“Partnerships like Genesys and Adobe have the opportunity to expose data that has been locked away in function-specific applications to build a complete understanding of each individual that results in a more personalised experience for which customers will return.”

Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, commented, “Adobe and Genesys have a shared goal to help businesses more fully leverage their customer data. The combined power of our interoperable platforms makes it easier for organisations to utilise enriched customer context so they can provide more personalised engagement that builds stronger empathic connections.”

Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe, said, “The global imperative for digital engagement has created an even greater sense of urgency for every business to deliver exceptional, personalised digital experiences. Integrating customer insights from Genesys Cloud into Adobe Experience Platform will give brands a complete view of their customers, enabling deeper interactions that drive brand loyalty and growth.”

The first phase of integration of the Genesys Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform is now available with additional capabilities expected throughout 2020