Global 5G infrastructure market to reach US$46,790mn by 2027

Created: Wednesday, 14 October 2020 08:12

The Global 5G Infrastructure market accounted for US$770mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$46,790mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 67.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by ResearchAndMarkets

Growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecoms and increasing machine-to-machine/IoT connections due to the involvement of various devices are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, high initial capital expenditure due to the deployment of the network architecture model and spectrum challenges hinders the growth of the market.

The 5G infrastructure is an ultra-broadband network supporting high-speed Internet services. 5G was designed to meet the very large growth in data and connectivity of today’s modern society, the Internet of Things (IoT) with billions of connected devices and other upcoming innovations. 5G technology is capable of addressing the futuristic needs of multiple end-user sectors and of helping the development of a linked atmosphere to facilitate socio-economic transformation.

Based on the end-user, the industrial segment is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for 5G services in order to provide seamless connectivity to devices such as Ultra-HD wireless cameras, extended reality headsets and automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

By geography, North America will have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of strong and prominent players, the high rate of adoption of new advanced technologies and the US government’s spending on 5G infrastructures in various government and private organisations.

Some of the major players profiled in the 5G infrastructure market include Cavium, Samsung, ZTE, Siklu Communication, Analog Devices Inc., Nokia Networks, Comba Telecom Systems, Mavenir, LG Electronics Inc., Intel Corporation., Huawei, Fujitsu, Ericsson, Commscope, NEC, Cisco and Alpha Networks.

