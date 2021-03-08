GSA: Number of 5G devices announced smashes 600 mark

The GSA has confirmed a major milestone in the commercial availability of 5G devices with the number of announced devices passing the 600 mark

The new “5G Devices – March 2021 – Executive Summary” report reveals that of the 628 announced 5G devices, the total number of commercially available 5G devices now stands at 404, which is an increase of 33.3% over the last three months and represents 64.3% of all announced 5G devices.

The new report also shares that by end-February 2021, GSA had identified 21 announced form factors; 119 vendors who had announced available or forthcoming 5G devices; 628 announced devices (including regional variants, but excluding operator-branded devices

that are essentially rebadged versions of other phones), including 404 that are understood to be commercially available; 306 phones (up 12 from December), at least 274 of which are now commercially available (up 23 in a month) and many others.

“5G is taking over, fast. This 21% increase in the number of announced 5G devices is an encouraging figure that testifies to the industry’s capacity to make 5G more widespread,” commented Joe Barrett. “As more and more devices are made available and more networks are now live, adoption rate is now becoming an area worth focusing on. This rapid growth in device availability indicates that 2021 is set to be an important year in the roll-out and adoption of new 5G services.”