Honeywell and Vertiv partner to improve global data centre sustainability

Created: Thursday, 29 October 2020 07:14

Honeywell, a specialist in connected buildings, and Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will work together to develop integrated solutions to optimise the sustainability, resilience and operational performance of data centres

According to Vertiv’s news release, the partnership builds on Honeywell’s building management systems (BMS), operational software, and safety and security products, along with Vertiv’s Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), power distribution, thermal management, infrastructure monitoring and modular solutions to enable hyper-scale, large-scale, co-location and e-business operators.

Companies will leverage data building operations to drive business optimisation, reduce energy use and cost while improving data centre performance and sustainability.

“Data centres face similar challenges as other buildings that have disparate systems that were not designed to work together, but they experience these challenges on a greater scale,” said Vimal Kapur, president and CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies.

“Business continuity is more critical than ever, with more people working, learning and connecting remotely, driving a simultaneous explosion in data and demand for new data centres. There are need and opportunity for data centres to be more efficient, reliable and sustainable,” said Rob Johnson, CEO, Vertiv. “Our collaboration with Honeywell will help us to collectively better serve our data centre customers. Our offerings complement each other to provide greater value to data centre operators.”