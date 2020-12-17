Hotspot partners with Parallel Wireless to bring connectivity in Nigeria

Created: Thursday, 17 December 2020 09:40

Parallel Wireless, the US-based Open RAN Company delivering the end-to-end software defined 5G 4G 3G 2G open RAN solutions, has announced that it has been chosen by Hotspot Network Limited, a provider of Network as a Service (NaaS), to offer 2G, 3G and 4G coverage in 2,000 planned villages in Nigeria

GSMA said that a quarter of the population still lives outside of mobile broadband coverage in sub-Saharan Africa, compared to 7% globally. The mobile Internet is the only method of digital access for many people and businesses in Nigeria. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of the mobile Internet to provide access to education, work, health, services and social networks.

Nigeria’s federal government is committed to facilitating the achievement of its national policy goals for universal service and access to information and communication technologies in Nigeria. This deployment is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, 6, 7 and 13. It also aligns with the five priorities of the African Development Bank: Illuminate and provide energy for Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa and Improve the quality of life of the people of Africa.

Parallel Wireless and Hotspot alliance’s strategic objective is to help regional mobile operators build and expand wireless networks in Nigeria, offering next-generation digital services to local communities. This will fulfill the objective of DFC, USPFS and NAVSA to offer voice and data services to enable eHealth, eHospitality, eEducation, ebanking, eAgriculture and, as a result, improve the standard of living of citizens and lead them to the digital economy. This will help DFC create more than 100,000 direct jobs and 1,500,000 indirect jobs in Nigeria.

Project partners offer the following capabilities:

Parallel Wireless: High-performance distributed architecture to build a world-class, cloud-native, 5G-ready Open RAN network. This will also offer improved service innovation and reduced operational costs at geographically distributed sites, with the introduction of RAN automation.

Hotspot: Experience in traditional RAN deployment and management as a system integrator and NaaS provider, including managed services.

Deployment ecosystem: Off-grid solar power system.

Associated banks: Financing of the mobile phone acquisition plan for women and farmers within the region.

DFC: A platform to empower women and youth who operate agribusinesses in rural communities, offering them knowledge and skills in modern farming techniques and operating a successful micro/small business.